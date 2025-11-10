Sabrina Landreth steps down from EBRPD, seeks legal counsel

article

Sabrina Landreth, the former city administrator of Oakland, has stepped down as general manager of the East Bay Regional Park District after four years.

Landreth submitted her resignation Thursday, officials said in a statement Saturday. The district, the largest regional park system in the U.S., gave no reason for her departure.

Following a closed session Saturday, the district's board of directors voted unanimously to appoint Deputy General Manager Max Korten as the acting general manager.

Landreth was the first woman to serve as general manager and the 10th general manager in the district's 91-year history.

Landreth joined the park district in 2021. She was Oakland city administrator from 2015 to 2020. She previously served as city manager of Emeryville.

Over the weekend, Landreth hired public relations expert Sam Singer, who announced that she is seeking legal counsel and "evaluating potential legal action related to her departure from the district this week and the conduct of the EBRPD Board of Directors."

Singer's email said that Landreth was "constructively terminated" by the board which she alleged demanded that she take actions, which she refused, that would have "violated open government and personnel laws, and harmed her professional and personal reputation."

The email did not state specifically what those actions were.

In the statement, Landreth said she "could not perform my job under a Board of Directors which was not exercising appropriate governance and operates without adequate checks and balances."