Sacramento porch pirate disguised as trash bag gets away with package

Sometimes people do trashy things, but it is unusual to see someone disguised as a garbage bag stealing a package that was left at a front door.

That is exactly what happened outside Omar Gabriel Munoz's home in Sacramento County on March 29.

Munoz's door camera footage shows a person crouched underneath a garbage bag approaching the front door and swiping a parcel. The only part of the person's body that can be seen is the feet, which appear to be in white sandals.

Featured article

That parcel had two iPhone chargers from online retailer Temu inside, worth about $10, Munoz told Fox News Digital.

"At first I was kinda angry but when I saw the video again I was laughing because people [these] days have a lot of creativity," Munoz said. He added he had just moved to the Sacramento area from San Jose, where he had a package stolen from him before.

When asked if he had anything to say to the suspect, he said, "That was a good one."

He said he did not report the theft to the police because he thinks "they have more important things to do," and he just ordered the iPhone chargers from Temu again.

Munoz told Storyful, the media platform he shared the video with, that he got a notification that his package had been delivered and was confused about not finding it when he returned home from work. At first, he thought wind might have blown the parcel away, but discovered otherwise after checking the door camera footage.

Sacramento police say the crime occurred in the sheriff's office jurisdiction. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

