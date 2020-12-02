Sacramento sheriff tests positive for COVID-19 following workplace exposure

article

Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones tested positive for COVID-19 this week after a workplace exposure from a fellow employee, officials say.



Jones tested positive on Tuesday and experienced mild symptoms from the disease late last week, including a fever, congestion, light-headedness and a headache, officials said.



He started feeling better by Sunday and now has no symptoms, but quarantining as a precautionary measure. His immediate family has been tested for COVID and are awaiting results and will also quarantine, the sheriff’s office said.

