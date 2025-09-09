Sacramento teen at center of immigration debate

A Northern California teenager is at the center of a legal battle over an immigration raid.

The 18-year-old high school student was detained during a raid targeting a Home Depot store in Sacramento in July.

The teenager, who asked not to be identified, told KCRA3 that he was heading to nearby Ross store, when he was taken into custody and then detained for nearly two months.

He said he was often cold and hungry during that detention.

"We were locked up and it was cold becuase the AC was on," he told KCRA. "We were on the floor and they gave us a foil blanket but we were really cold. We were also hungry and they only gave us a beef burrito."



The teenager had arrived in Sacramento just last year after fleeing the violence in Guatemala.

Lawyers for the ACLU and the United Farm Workers argue the immigration enforcement operation led by border patrol agents was illegal.

They want a judge to mandate new training for the federal agents involved in this raid, and to block those agents from work until they receive that training.