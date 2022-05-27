Sacramento woman launches billboard campaign looking for a kidney donor

A woman in Sacramento launched a billboard campaign in hopes of finding a kidney donor.

Cynthia Hall found out that her kidneys are severely damaged six years ago.

A local billboard company, Marquee Media, heard that Hall was searching for a donor and offered to help out. There are currently 11 billboards across the Sacramento area.

"We must have sat in the car for 45 minutes, and giggled like little kids," said Art Hall, Cynthia's husband. "(We were) just looking at the billboard in disbelief. From the bottom of our hearts, we're so thankful for this."

Cynthia said the billboard campaign meant the world to the couple and her son.

"He's 14," said Cynthia, "I want to see him go to college. I want to see him get married. I want to be with him."

The family has yet to receive a response from their billboard campaign.