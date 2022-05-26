Jury finds ousted Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick was wrongfully terminated

In an act of vindication for former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, a federal jury found that she was wrongfully terminated.

Thursday's decision does not mean Kirkpatrick will get her job back, however, the panel did award her $337,000 in damages. The verdict was first reported by Courthouse News.

In Kirkpatrick's suit, she alleged that she was fired in retaliation for accusing some Oakland Police Commissioners of abusing their power and authority.

The former police head alleged that she blew the whistle on illegal demands that commissioners made of the police department for personal gain, a commissioner making derogatory remarks publicly toward a Black public defender and the commission directing police staff inappropriately.

Kirkpatrick also accused commissioners of publicly berating and bullying police staff at hearings.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf testified that she agreed to fire Kirkpatrick because the community lost trust after the deadly officer-involved shooting of Joshua Pawlik in West Oakland in 2018.