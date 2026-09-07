Saint Mary's rugby star dies after collapsing during training run

The Brief Dominic Peterson's teammates said he collapsed during a training run of less than two miles at the team's first practice of the season. Saint Mary's has established the Dominic Peterson Memorial Fund at his family's request to support the men's rugby program in his honor.



Teammates of Saint Mary's College rugby player Dominic Peterson are remembering the standout athlete and friend after he suffered a medical emergency during a team training run Friday and died.

Saint Mary's rugby player collapsed during training run

What we know:

Peterson, 19, was beginning his sophomore year at Saint Mary's and had already competed at an elite level in the sport. This summer, he represented the United States on the U19 men's rugby team that won the Rugby Americas North Championship.

His teammates said Friday marked their first practice of the season. They began with a training run of less than two miles, a workout they said the team does several times a year.

Peterson's teammates described him as being in peak physical condition and said there were no warning signs before the run.

Captain Matthew Abbes said he had spoken with Peterson shortly before they started and was trying to beat him to the finish, because Peterson was typically one of the fastest runners.

"I was ahead of him, which was strange because usually he's in front of me," Abbes said. "I thought it was a little weird, but I crossed the finish line at the end of the path, and then one of my teammates came up to me and said Dom's passed out back around the pull-up bar, and so I immediately took off back running down the back down the path."

Mario Storti, a former Saint Mary's rugby captain who was helping with practice, said he was riding a bike behind the team when he saw Peterson fall.

"That's when Dom fell over, and then he just wanted to keep on going, so [he] asked for help up, and that's why I helped him and tried to help him out, and then he started losing a bit, and that's why I was carrying him, and he collapsed the second time," Storti said.

Storti said he called 911 and used his lifeguard training to begin CPR with help from others.

Medical emergency

Dig deeper:

Saint Mary's said Peterson experienced a medical emergency during the training run. His cause of death has not been released.

Teammates said Peterson had not mentioned feeling sick or anything unusual before the run.

"I said a prayer right there, just to hang on, kind of like keep fighting because that's who he was. He was a fighter. He never backed down from any challenge," Abbes said.

St. Mary's College President Roger J. Thompson released a statement, saying in part:

"Dominic’s death is a heartbreaking loss for our entire community. Our deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones, and with the teammates, coaches, classmates, faculty, and staff whose lives he touched. We hold all of them close in our hearts and prayers as they confront this unimaginable loss."

Teammates remember Dominic Peterson

Local perspective:

Peterson grew up in Los Altos Hills and graduated from Gunn High School in Palo Alto. He spent eight years playing with the East Palo Alto Razorhawks, a rugby community he once described as a second home, according to Saint Mary's.

He went on to become part of the close-knit men's rugby program at Saint Mary's.

"He was genuinely the nicest guy always smiling, always joking around," Storti said.

Peterson's love for the program was something his family also recognized, Storti said.

"One thing I definitely know is he definitely loved St. Mary's rugby and our coach Tim O'Brien, that was one of the things his dad mentioned, just how much he cared about the team," Storti said.

Abbes said Peterson's personality stood out as much as his athletic ability.

"Just by the way he brought light to any room he walked into, he's a person that always has a smile on his face, never down, and if he was he didn't show it because he didn't want to bring other people down with him," Abbes said.

Saint Mary's held a Memorial Mass for Peterson on Saturday. His teammates are expected to return to practice Tuesday for the first time since his death.

The college said counseling and other support services are available to students, faculty and staff grieving Peterson's death. Teammates said messages of support have also come from rugby teams across the country.

Peterson's family is awaiting more information from the medical examiner about his cause of death.

What you can do:

At the family's request, Saint Mary's has also established the Dominic Peterson Memorial Fund.

The college said donations will support the ongoing needs of the Gaels men's rugby program and provide opportunities and experiences for student-athletes in the rugby community Peterson loved.

Betty Yu is a KTVU FOX 2 reporter. Follow her on Instagram and X at @bett_yu.