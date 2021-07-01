Sales, gas taxes increasing in the Bay Area and California

The sales tax is increasing in more than a dozen Bay Area cities and counties.

As of Thursday, the sales tax is now more than 8.6% in San Francisco; 9.1% in Santa Clara County and 10.25% in Alameda County.

The cities of Alameda, Albany, Hayward, Newark, San Leandro, and Union City will have some of the highest tax rates at 10.75%

The gas tax is also increasing on Wednesday by .6 cents.

The automatic increase is due to SB1 that was passed in 2017.

It raises the fuel excise tax each year, to help pay for road and bridge repairs.

Several Bay Area freeway bridges will be repaired or replaced using that money.

Advertisement

Projects already approved include interstate Interstate 580 over Broadway in Oakland, I-680 in Walnut Creek, and I-80 in Fairfield.

