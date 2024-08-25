If you ride SamTrans, you could see a disruption in service on Monday, and maybe even Tuesday, because of a labor dispute between union workers and SamTrans.

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1574, the union that represents nearly 400 SamTrans essential workers such as bus operators and utility workers, has rejected the company's latest contract proposal.

This comes as the two have been negotiating for months, and the union rejected the last proposal back in July.

The union has not given official notice of a strike, but Emily Beach, the chief communication officer for the San Mateo County Transit District, said numerous workers are now calling in sick to start the week.

"We predict this to be enough of a service disruption and particularly for kids going to school, parents and guardians need to know and make alternative arrangements, that we just wanted to be forthright," said Beach.

SamTrans leaders say they're disappointed in the union taking this severe action.

In a statement, they called the contract they offered "competitive and equitable."

They say it included a 4% wage increase this fiscal year, and a 3.5% increase for the next two years.

"We felt it was a fair package and the package was endorsed by union leadership. Unfortunately, the membership voted it down," said Beach.

KTVU was not able to get in touch with union representatives to ask why they rejected the offer, or what they need to see to come to an agreement.

Meanwhile, SamTrans is working to minimize disruptions as best they can as they continue to work towards an agreement.

"We know that our customers who ride SamTrans buses rely on us to get to work, to go to school, medical appointments, visit family members. Many of them don’t have cars of their own or other modes of transportation, so we are deeply committed to minimizing the impact," said Beach.

She said SamTrans will prioritize school service. Redi-Wheels and RediCoast paratransit will not have disruptions.

Once SamTrans knows specifics, they will release information via social media.