San Antonio girl dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19

A nine-year-old San Antonio girl has died within days of testing positive for COVID-19, says her family, who is now trying to shed light on how COVID-19 can impact children.

Fourth-grader Makenzie Gongora had been in after-school care when she began feeling sick, her aunt Victoria Southworth told KSAT.

"Kenzie was complaining about a really bad headache, and then they took her temperature, and she had a fever," Southworth said.

Gongora’s mother took her to the Brooke Army Medical Center, where the nine-year-old later tested positive for COVID-19, according to Southworth, who says doctors told Gongora's family "the standard thing that they told parents with kids with COVID, especially with no respiratory issues, to keep an eye on her, keep her comfortable."

Southworth said her family kept a close eye on her over the weekend and Gongora seemed to be getting better. "She seemed to be recuperating. There would be times when she didn’t feel very well. She started vomiting at one point," Southworth said.

According to Southworth, on Feb 1, the girl had complained she was feeling tired and her stomach hurt. She went to bed and her mother went to check on her.

Gongora passed away shortly after midnight, says Southworth. Gongora's family believes the girl's death was COVID related, but they are still waiting for a report from the medical examiner.

"We want to raise awareness because whatever it is that caused this, there just needs to be a general change in the way that people approach children and COVID," Southworth said.

Gongora is expected to be buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

