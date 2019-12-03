San Bruno declares local emergency due to landslide, no homes threatened

article

Officials in San Bruno declared a local emergency Tuesday night because of a landslide in Crestmoor Canyon caused by recent rains.

No homes or private property are threatened. However, 30 feet of hillside along the eastern part of San Bruno Avenue, between Crestmoor Drive and Glenview Drive, have eroded.

The hillside is currently at about 10 feet between the edge of the slope and sidewalk, officials said.

Landslide along a San Bruno hillside in Crestmoor Canyon.

The local emergency resolution allows City Manager Jovan D. Grogan to acquire the necessary resources and equipment to lessen the impact of the landslide and to prevent it from affecting the sidewalk and San Bruno Avenue.

The sidewalk and the right lane of westbound San Bruno Ave. are closed some 300 feet near Crestmoor Dr. until further notice.

Details on the stabilization of the hillside will be released as they become available.

