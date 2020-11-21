San Bruno man arrested for DUI after crash in Pacifica

article

Pacifica police arrested a San Bruno man this week on suspicion of driving under the influence and colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of state Route 35 and Manor Drive, the Pacifica Police Department said Friday.

Officers responded around 11:40 p.m. Thursday to the intersection after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle collision. Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

After an initial investigation, officers determined one of the drivers involved in the collision, 30-year-old Pedro Guadalupe Cruz Jr., was showing signs of being intoxicated and he was arrested, according to the department.

Officers continue to investigate the collision and ask people with information to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.