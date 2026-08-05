San Bruno police warn residents to check accounts after post office burglary

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The Brief A suspect on Thursday afternoon entered the post office on 1300 Huntington Ave., assaulted an employee and made off with boxes of mail. Police said anyone who sent mail through the post office or dropped mail into collection boxes serviced by the San Bruno office "may have been affected" by the burglary.



San Bruno police are advising the public to check their accounts after a man stole several boxes of mail from a post office.

San Bruno Post Office burglary

What we know:

The San Bruno Police Department on Tuesday released a statement announcing that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the burglary that occurred at the San Bruno Post Office on 1300 Huntington Ave.

The USPIS said a suspect on Thursday afternoon entered the post office, assaulted an employee and made off with boxes of mail.

Authorities did not specify how much mail was stolen, but surveillance images showed a man dressed all in black leaving the scene with at least four tubs of mail.

The SBPD said anyone who sent mail through the Huntington Avenue post office or dropped mail into collection boxes serviced by the San Bruno office – including boxes located in South San Francisco – "may have been affected" by the burglary.

"Residents are encouraged to monitor their bank accounts, credit card accounts, and other financial statements for any unauthorized activity," San Bruno police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the burglary was asked to call the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455.