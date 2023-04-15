San Bruno schoolteacher accused of sexually abusing students for years

A second-grade teacher at a San Bruno elementary school has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three female students.

Jeremy Yeh, a teacher at Decimal Allen Elementary School, is accused of sexually assaulting three of his students between 2016 and 2019 at Allen Elementary and the now-closed El Crystal Elementary School, where he was also a second-grade teacher, according to authorities.

San Bruno Chief of Police Ryan Johansen said parents whose children were a student of Yeh should "have a conversation with them" to see if there may be more victims.

"This is obviously a very disturbing case, one that is weighing heavily on the detectives who have been handling it and one that will have lasting impacts in our beloved community," said Johansen.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Sheng Thao's vehicle among those broken into near Oakland's Grand Lake Theater

The San Bruno Police Department said it'll supply parents who want resources and assistance to have these talks with their kids, including mentioning the Darkness to Light Program.

Authorities said because they want to protect the identity of the victims and not jeopardize the investigation, more details will not be released at this time.

Anyone who believes their child may be a victim of Yeh's is asked to contact Det. Jessica Jimenez at (650) 616-7100 or emailing sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.