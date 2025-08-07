San Bruno woman rams vehicle into San Mateo police patrol car, officials say

article

A San Bruno woman has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and for evading a police officer. Authorities say she used her vehicle to ram a police vehicle.

Vehicular assault

What we know:

The San Mateo Police Department said that at 3:36 a.m. on Wednesday, their officers received a call of a suspicious vehicle and a driver who refused to leave a private parking lot on Bovet Road in the Hayward Park area.

Police identified the woman as Liliana Tafollaromero, 31, of San Bruno. Police said she tried unsuccessfully to pepper spray a security guard on the premises.

Police said the suspect started to drive away but returned to the parking lot and then tried to hit a security guard with her vehicle.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the woman, but said she would not get out of her vehicle.

Then, police said the suspect put her vehicle in reverse and slammed into a police patrol vehicle.

No officers were injured in the crash, but the patrol vehicle was minorly damaged.

A second ramming attempt

The suspect once again tried to strike the security guard with her vehicle, according to police.

Police said they tried to perform a traffic stop on the suspect for about 10 minutes while she circled her vehicle in the parking lot. Police were able to slow the suspect's vehicle using a device and "additional containment measures," police said.

Tafaollaromero was then detained. She was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Along with evading a police officer, she faces three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.