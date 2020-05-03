San Carlos Shoreway Transfer station set to reopen Monday

article

The Shoreway Environmental Center's transfer station on Shoreway Road in San Carlos will reopen on Monday, as allowable under newly relaxed provisions of the multi-county shelter-in-place order issued Wednesday.

The transfer station, operated by RethinkWaste, will again be open to receive all regular, non-hazardous waste residential and commercial: solid waste materials, landscaping/organic materials and construction and demolition materials. In addition, residents of the RethinkWaste service area will also be able to obtain up to two bags of high-quality compost materials for their gardens at no charge.

"We recognize the urgent community need to reopen the facility as residents and businesses reactivate their construction projects, clean out their garages and yards and lots of other low-risk, allowable activities during this time," said Joe La Mariana, RethinkWaste's executive director.

Hours will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

All COVID-19 coronavirus safety measures will be mandatory: all site employees and visitors will be required to use masks and observe all mandated social distancing measures while on site.

All public visitors will be subject to a non-contact, temperature screening test in accordance with the local Health Order. These tests will be administered at the public scale house and visitors who have excessive temperatures will not be allowed access to the facility.

While the transfer station will reopen, the Shoreway Public Recycling Center will remain closed. This facility that accepts residential waste such as excess cardboard, electronic waste, cooking oil and other materials has a smaller space that does not allow staff to currently comply with the San Mateo County Health Officer's order.