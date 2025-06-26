List: 2025 Pride events happening in San Francisco this weekend

San Francisco Pride kicks off this weekend and there are several events happening across San Francisco open to all.

Below is a list of the events happening this week.

Thursday, June 26: The Exploratorium will host an adult-only (18+) lab party with interactive activities. Expect to learn about a secret society for queer and trans naturalists. Additionally, Oakland-based band, Tory and The Teasers will perform. This event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m and costs $22.95.

Thursday, June 26: This event will take place at Golden Gate Park and will feature Drag Queen performances, including a "RuPaul’s Drag Race" alum. The event is happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are $25 and exclusive to adults over 21.

Friday and Saturday, June 28 to 29: The 55th annual Pride Celebration will take place at Civic Center Plaza. The parade will be on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on Market Street at Embarcadero Plaza. The parade typically lasts around four hours, according to their website. The celebration will include comedy acts, cabaret performances, and over 300 artists and exhibitors. Additionally, the annual Pink Triangle will be displayed on the Twin Peaks commemorating the LGBTQ+ victims of the Holocaust. This year's theme is Queer Joy is Resistance.

Every day through June 28: For 49 years, Frameline Film Festival has been dedicated to spotlighting queer cinema. The Bay-area-based exhibition pays tribute to LGBTQ+ experiences through documentaries, features, and short stories. They will be screening every day until June 28.

"Founded in 1977, Frameline is the longest-running, largest, and most widely recognized queer film exhibition event in the world," according to their website. Ticket costs vary.

Friday, June 27: This event is an after-party benefit for the Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project, which supports current and former incarcerated trans people. The event will be held at El Rio at 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Entrance to the event is $30.

Friday, June 27: The Trans March is an annual celebration and will take place at 3 p.m. at Dolores Park. The March from Dolores Park to Turk and Taylor will start at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 28: This march and rally is returning for the first time in six years. ​​The event begins at 5 p.m at the intersection of Dolores Street and 18th Street. ​​​​​The rally starts at 11 a.m. in the park, near 19th at Dolores.

Sunday, June 29: A rooftop party with skates, food, costume contests, games, and disco will take place at SVN West, 10 Van Ness Avenue.

Skates will be provided. The event is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 29: the San Francisco Dykes on Bikes Women's Motorcycle Contingent will begin at 8 a.m at 1 Market Street. The event is a joyride down Market Street "as thousands of onlookers cheer in the name of furthering LGBTQ equality," according to their website.