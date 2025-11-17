San Francisco police investigating 4 suspended Baltimore cops

article

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed it is investigating a criminal case involving four Baltimore police officers who have since been suspended.

An SFPD spokesperson said the department is handling the case but declined to elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

Baltimore police respond

What they're saying:

Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said the department is aware of the criminal investigation in San Francisco and that the involved officers have been suspended.

The department identified the officers as Commander Maj. Jai Etwaroo, of the Eastern District, Officer Juan Rivas, Officer Angel Villaronga, and Officer Jahmoor Acosta.

Featured article

"The members’ police powers have been suspended in accordance with state law. They have been assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the criminal investigation," Eldridge said in a statement.

News of the officer suspensions and the criminal investigation was first reported by The Baltimore Banner.