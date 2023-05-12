San Francisco 49ers announce 2023-24 schedule: 'Lights please'

article

The wait is over as the San Francisco 49ers have announced their 2023-24 NFL schedule.

All 17 regular season games were released by the team Thursday night. Here are some of the highlights.

Holidays will be football centric for 49ers fans, as they are scheduled to play on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.

Coach Kyle Shanahan’s team will play five primetime matchups during the season, which is particularly noteworthy as four NFL teams were left without any primetime matchups.

The first game will be away Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, following three preseason games against the Raiders, Broncos, and Chargers. The season's home opener will be Sept. 21 against the New York Giants.

Five games will be played in the Eastern Time Zone which will be an adjustment since they played only three such games in 2022.

When it's all said and done, the 49ers will fly 29,958 miles to compete, the second most of any NFL team.