San Francisco 4th of July waterfront fireworks officially canceled due to COVID-19

Out of abundance of caution and due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases seen in the Bay Area and throughout California, the annual 4th of July fireworks show in San Francisco was officially canceled on Tuesday.

Mayor London Breed and city officials encouraged residents to celebrate the holiday safely and to abstain from setting off their own fireworks because of the fire danger that poses.

Normally the city's waterfront fireworks show would attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city, but this year, those gatherings are discouraged.

"The Fourth of July is normally a time to gather and celebrate with family, friends and neighbors. Unfortunately these are not normal times, and these types of gatherings are the environments in which COVID-19 spread,” said Mayor Breed. “It is critical that all of us continue to follow the Health Orders designed to protect our safety. Please think carefully and act responsibly this weekend.”

District Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who represents the northern waterfront, said he is working to reopen Fisherman's Wharf safely and responsibly.

“How we act this weekend will have a direct impact on our recovery so it is critical that residents and visitors abide by all Health Orders, including wearing facial coverings," said Peskin.

Interestingly enough, city officials say 911 calls should remain for police and medical emergencies, such as crimes in progress. SFPD Chief William Scott said calling 911 to report illegal fireworks could delay priority police, fire and medical responses. Residents should instead call 311 to report "noise and non-criminal activity."

As of Tuesday, San Francisco has 3,603 known cases of COVID-19 and 50 people have died from the disease so far.