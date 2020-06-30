San Francisco and D.C. are "worst-run" cities during COVID-19: study

A new study rated how the 150 biggest cities in the United States are being run during the COVID-19 crisis.

Wallet Hub based its "quality of services" scores on several categories including safety, health, economy, and infrastructure.

The Top 3 cities for doing a good job are: Nampa, Idaho; Boise, Idaho and Provo, Utah.

The only California city in the Top 20 is Huntington Beach, which ranked 18.

Near the bottom of the list: Los Angeles scored a 134, Oakland got a 144 and New York City got a 146.

The two worst-run cities, according to Wallet Hub, are San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

