San Francisco and D.C. are "worst-run" cities during COVID-19: study
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study rated how the 150 biggest cities in the United States are being run during the COVID-19 crisis.
Wallet Hub based its "quality of services" scores on several categories including safety, health, economy, and infrastructure.
The Top 3 cities for doing a good job are: Nampa, Idaho; Boise, Idaho and Provo, Utah.
The only California city in the Top 20 is Huntington Beach, which ranked 18.
Near the bottom of the list: Los Angeles scored a 134, Oakland got a 144 and New York City got a 146.
The two worst-run cities, according to Wallet Hub, are San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
