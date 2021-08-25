San Francisco announces creation of country's first Transgender History Month

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced the creation of the country's first Transgender History Month throughout the month of August.

The proclamation signing at San Francisco City Hall celebrates the historical and cultural milestones, marking the 55th anniversary of the Compton's Cafeteria Riots.

In August 1966 in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, transgender activism began in San Francisco as a response to violent police harassment against transgender residents.

It marked the first LGBTQ uprising in United States history, preceding the better known 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City.

"I am honored to join the transgender community today to declare August as Transgender History Month in San Francisco," said Mayor Breed. "Our transgender community has a rich cultural history in this city and is so important to our diverse identity. San Francisco has been and always will be a place where everyone can seek refuge, sanctuary, and safety. Today, we celebrate both our city’s pride and the transgender community."

Monica Canilao and Evie Snax (right) pose for a portrait at Divas bar in San Francisco, California, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Divas, the Tenderloin's three story bar devoted to transgender women celebrated it's final night on Saturday. (Photo by G Expand

In 2018, the Tenderloin District was designated as Compton's Transgender Cultural District, the nation's first legally recognized district dedicated to the transgender, nonbinary, and intersex community.

The district will host a neighborhood block party on August 29, called "The Riot Party," featuring food, live music, performances, and more. The event will also honor community members who have advanced trans rights in San Francisco and beyond.

Tuesday's event at City Hall was emceed by community icon Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and included community speakers and honorees Tamara Ching, Camille Moran, Cecilia Chung, and more.

During the event, Mayor Breed announced several critical trans and LGBTQ community investments that were included in her recently signed citywide budget. These include a guaranteed income project for SF transgender residents, LGBTQ Tele-mental health, the country’s first full-scale LGBTQ Museum, and investments into the Black transgender equity programming over the next two years.

Advertisement

The event concluded with the raising of the transgender pride flag over City Hall.