San Francisco ballpark concession workers vote to strike

If you’re heading to a San Francisco Giants game soon you might have to bring your own food. Concessions workers voted to authorize a strike on Saturday, which could happen at any time.

Members of the UNITE HERE Local 2 union voted to approve a food service workers strike at Oracle Park.

96.7 % of those who voted said yes to the strike. Concessions workers want hazard pay, health care, and safer working conditions. Negotiations with food service contractor "Bon Appétit Management Company" have stalled.

"It’s already hard to live and work in the Bay Area and on top of that, the lost year during the pandemic. You know baseball was happening last season but without fans in the stands our members were not working. That’s a lot of lost income," said Anand Singh, the President of UNITE HERE Local 2.

In an email, Bon Appétit wrote, "We value our associates’ contributions and have always supported their right to organize. We look forward to working toward an agreement as soon as possible."

Singh is also calling out the Giants – saying the organization does not adequately enforce masks indoors and social distancing at the ballpark.

"We think the Giants have a responsibility to their workers and to the fans to ensure that those protocols are enforced," said Singh. "And they have so far refused to do that. We have so far had 20 of our members from these workers contract COVID-19 this season and with the Delta variant out there we are frankly concerned for our lives."

The San Francisco Giants sent KTVU this statement:

"Bon Appétit Management Company and Local 2 are currently engaged in collective bargaining negotiations. We encourage both sides to work productively to reach an agreement as soon as possible. The Giants make the health and safety of everyone working and visiting Oracle Park a top priority. We operate our venue in compliance with local and state health requirements."