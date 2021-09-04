San Francisco concessions workers vote to strike as COVID safety negotiations stall

article

Concessions workers at Oracle Park in San Francisco voted to strike Saturday afternoon after negotiations for COVID-19 safety, heath care and hazard payments stalled.

UNITE HERE Local 2 says 96.7% of ballpark concessions workers voted yes to the strike.

The dispute between the union and the Giants' food service contractor, Bon Appetit, is focused on a lack of effective safety protocols for employees, heath insurance for workers and their families, and a $3 per hour hazard pay amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Bon Appetit and the Giants’ approach to workers and fans’ safety during this latest surge of COVID-19 is completely inadequate and dangerously irresponsible," said Anand Singh, President of UNITE HERE Local 2.

"Our members have carried on through this pandemic without fair compensation and security in our health insurance, while the Giants have continued to reap profits. We are ready to fight for our health, our safety, and for justice at the ballpark," Singh said.

In a statement, the San Francisco Giants urged for the negotiations between the union and Bon Appetit to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

"Bon Appétit Management Company and Local 2 are currently engaged in collective bargaining negotiations. We encourage both sides to work productively to reach an agreement as soon as possible. The Giants make the health and safety of everyone working and visiting Oracle Park a top priority. We operate our venue in compliance with local and state health requirements." — Shana Daum, SVP Public Affairs and Community Relations, San Francisco Giants

The strike will not impact Saturday evening's Giants vs. Dodgers game at Oracle Park.