After a soggy Valentine's Day, two more separate storms are expected to bring plentiful precipitation to the San Francisco Bay Area through the three-day President’s Day weekend.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be mostly dry.

The first system is likely to arrive on Friday night and bring rain into Saturday.

The second system is expected to be the strongest so far, arriving Sunday afternoon and likely not clearing up until late Wednesday.

The heaviest rain is expected at some point between Sunday and Monday, and the National Weather Service said that there is the possibility of landslides because the Earth is already so wet.

Over the next week, San Francisco could pick up four inches of rain and up to six inches in the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service.