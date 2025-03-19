San Francisco becomes first city in state to launch speed cameras

The Brief 33 speed cameras will be installed across San Francisco to reduce traffic fatalities. Tickets will be issued to drivers going 11+ mph over the speed limit. The program is part of a five-year pilot, with other cities like Oakland and San Jose planning similar efforts.



San Francisco will become the first city in California to implement speed cameras, starting Thursday, March 20. The goal is to reduce severe and fatal car crashes.

Speed cameras

What we know:

33 cameras, located on this SFMTA map, are set up to automatically capture speeding drivers going at least 11 miles per hour over the limit, issuing tickets to the registered owners of those vehicles. They will be mailed within two weeks of the violation.

Fines range from $50 to $500, and will depend on how fast a driver is going. Lower fines are available for low-income offenders.

One of the locations for the cameras is at Folsom and 10th Streets.

"I flew off my bicycle once because someone was blindly going very fast, so that was an injury," said Mo Akbar, a San Francisco resident. "Honestly, a lot of close calls on the bicycle," he said.

"As a pedestrian and person walking a dog it does make me feel happy. I think the skepticism in me is whether or not it actually makes people slow down," Akbar added.

With the passing of a 2023 bill, AB 645, San Francisco has now installed speed cameras on high-injury streets and in school zones.

"I ride a bicycle and I walk a lot and have to be always careful for cars going through red lights," said Karol Svoboda, a San Francisco resident.

KTVU was with Walk SF, an advocacy group, as it used a speed gun to demonstrate how many drivers exceeded the 25 mph speed limit on Fulton Street near Golden Gate Park.

"Speed cameras change behavior and then that reduces crashes. New York City has just seen dramatic results in behavior change and very few people getting second tickets, so people learn quickly," said Marta Lindsey, Communications Director for Walk SF.

Last year, 42 people lost their lives in traffic crashes in San Francisco, the highest number in over a decade, according to Walk SF.

Hugo Galicia, a San Francisco resident, works near one of the cameras.

"Thank you for letting me know. Thank you for letting me know because when I'm going home sometimes i'm going over the speed limit," Galicia said. "Now I'm going to drive more safe because it's better for everybody, not just for me."

This pilot program will last for five years. Other cities, including Oakland, San Jose, and Los Angeles, are also planning to install speed cameras.

For the first 60 days, tickets will serve as warnings only. After that, fines will start to take effect.

Tickets issued are civil penalties, so no points will be added to driver's licenses.

