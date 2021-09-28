Grubstake diner project could feed SF's housing need, supporters say

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will vote next week on the fate of a housing development over Grubstake diner.

A rally was held at the historic restaurant in favor of approving the housing project located on Pine Street and Polk.

The project would add 21 housing units above Grubstake. Owners say the new housing will bring new revenue that will help preserve the diner.

Neighbors in a nearby condo complex are appealing the redevelopment saying the new housing will impact their light and views.

Grubstake has been a gathering place for the LGBTQ community for decades. Built within a 1927 rail cable car, the restaurant has been featured by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

Advertisement

Development of new housing has been a hot topic as Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a group of bills with the goal of easing California's housing shortage.