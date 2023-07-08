San Francisco boy competes for top spot in Lego competition

An 8-year-old San Francisco boy is taking Legos to a whole new level.

Mateo Hung is representing the Bay Area in the National Mini Master Model Builder Competition. Voting for the competition is online now until July 10.

Mateo won the spot by beating 22 other builders last month with his Lego airplane called "Fireball."

The theme at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area this year was technology. The competitors, aged 5-12 years, were asked to build an original Lego creation that shows how technology makes the world a better place.

Mateo says he was inspired by the first airplane built by the Wright brothers for his Fireball build. His model consists of computers, levers, lights and a steering wheel. He says he has learned a lot through the 'handful challenges' with his dad where they would both grab a handful of Lego pieces and build something when he was 4.

The best part about Legos for Mateo is creating things with his friend where both build on each other's ideas. He has built a replica of San Francisco landmarks for the national level contest and is looking for Bay Area locals to vote him to the top to win the National Mini Master Model Builder Competition.

People can vote for their favorite Lego creation until 9 a.m. Monday to help decide the winner of the competition by liking/loving/wowing the picture at https://www.facebook.com/LEGOLANDDiscoveryCenterBayArea.

Bay City News contributed to this report.