San Francisco brings back New Year's Eve firework show

San Francisco will host the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show after the pandemic forced a cancelation last year.

The city-sponsored display starts one minute before midnight and runs about 20 minutes.

Launched from a barge on the Bay, the fireworks can be viewed from many spots along the waterfront, but the best view is near the Ferry building.

Traditionally hundreds of thousands of people turn out to watch the show.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: New Year's celebrations shelved across the globe as COVID-19 surges, here's who canceled and who hasn't