San Francisco Giants broadcast legend Duane Kuiper to undergo chemotherapy

A familiar voice of the San Francisco Giants will undergo chemotherapy immediately.

Duane Kuiper has broadcast for the team for about 35 years.

He still plans to announce games this year but will miss time because of the undisclosed medical condition.

Kuiper celebrates his 71st birthday later this month.

The team offered their prayers on behalf of the entire Giants family for his speedy recovery.

Voices of the San Francsico Giants Mike Krukow, (left) and Duane Kuiper before the start of the Giants/Padres game. PHOTO By Michael Macor/The Chronicle SPECIAL SPORTS SECTION (Photo By MICHAEL MACOR/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) Expand