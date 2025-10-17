San Francisco buildings evacuate after construction crews hit gas line

article

Five buildings in San Francisco were evacuated Friday morning after construction crews hit a gas line, officials said.

Neighbors began calling 911 because of the smell of gas about 9 a.m. in the area of Cumberland and Church streets in the Mission District near Dolores Park, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area.

The fire department said buildings in the immediate area were asked to evacuate and everyone else was asked to shelter in place.

PG&E crews were also on scene assessing the situation, which was cleared before noon.

SkyFox flew over Cumberland and Church streets in San Francisco after construction crews hit gas line. Oct. 17, 2025

PG&E crews at Cumberland and Church streets in San Francisco after construction crews hit gas line. Oct. 17, 2025



