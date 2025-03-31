San Francisco car break-ins lowest in 20 years

The Brief Car break-ins, also known as "bipping," reached a two-decade record low in San Francisco. Last year, there were 8,500 reported auto break-ins, about 10,000 fewer than the year before. City leaders said several strategies, including bait cars and drones, contributed to the record low.



San Francisco hit a 22-year record low in the number of car break-ins, according to city leaders.

Last year, there were 8,500 reported auto break-ins, about 10,000 fewer than the year before.

Police Chief Bill Chief said various prevention strategies contributed to the record low, including license plate readers, drones, and bait cars. The department also said police overtime focused on car break-ins in hot spots and targeted sting operations.

Mayor Daniel Lurie praised the police department on social media and said numbers for 2025 continue to fall.

"With strategies like drones and a dedicated car break-in unit, we are cracking down on theft. Thank you to @SFPD for your efforts. Let's keep up the momentum," he said.

As the San Francisco Chronicle reported, the decline comes as the city saw a drop in violent and property crime, both of which also reached 20-year lows by the end of 2024.