San Francisco Centre loses 6 more restaurants

San Francisco Centre has lost six more restaurants and eateries.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Jamba Juice; sandwich shop Izzy & Wooks; Mija Cochinita taco shop; Mai Savory Hot Dogs; Fires of Brazil barbecue; and Blondie’s Pizza are no longer in the food court at the city's largest mall at 865 Market Street.

At least eight other businesses have closed recently, including Sunglass Hut, a Razer electronics store and clothing store Oak + Fort.

And before that, it was American Eagle, Hollister, Aldo, Adidas, Madewell, and J. Crew, all of whom left in January 2024.

That's not to mention Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's closing in recent years.

Previous owners, Westfield and Brookfield, gave up on the property and stopped paying their mortgage.

The Chronicle notes that Union Square, by contrast, seems to be thriving, even though Macy's announced in 2024 it was closing its flagship location there.