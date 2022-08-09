San Francisco clinics poised to administer 10K monkeypox doses

Thousands of monkeypox vaccines are now in San Francisco and the clinic at San Francisco General Hospital is reopening Tuesday to deliver vaccines.

The city's Department of Emergency Management now has 10,000 vaccines, which will also be shared with UCSF and Kaiser.

This is the largest shipment San Francisco has seen, and health officials say they're trying to get the monkeypox outbreak under control.

But they know they are still far from meeting the ongoing demand.

On Monday, a protest in the city called for a better response from the federal government.

According to the Department of Public Health, San Francisco is now reporting 472 cases of monkeypox and there are more than 1,300 cases in California.



The vaccine clinic at SF General is set to be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Priority for vaccines will still go to men who have had sex with multiple other men in the last two weeks who have not yet received their first dose.

More information on monkeypox from the San Francisco Department of Public Health: https://sf.gov/information/monkeypox



