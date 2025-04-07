San Francisco college offers nation's 1st degree in psychedelics

A college in San Francisco announced it is introducing the nation's first undergrad degree in psychedelic studies.

Students at the California Institute of Integral Studies can begin taking courses toward this degree this August, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The private university says the program will teach students about the field of psychedelic medicines.

The university says the program does not promote or require the use of these drugs.

It says students who obtain this degree may end up working in psychedelic-assisted therapy.

