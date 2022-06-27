San Francisco cop arrested on theft, fraud, and forgery charges

article

A San Francisco police officer was arrested and hit with a slew of charges stemming from an off-duty collision where he allegedly took money from a victim for compensation.

The San Francisco Police Department said Officer Adam Eatia, a 15-year veteran of the police department was charged with grand theft by false pretense, two counts of insurance fraud, identity theft, and forgery.

Authorities said in August 2019 investigators from the SFPD Internal Affairs Division were notified of an incident involving fraud related to a vehicle damaged in a vehicle collision.

Police investigators found that Eatia committed theft by false pretense when he represented that the damaged vehicle was not insured and took money from the victim as compensation for the damage while off duty.

Authorities allege that Eatia also made fraudulent representations to his insurance company when applying for and making insurance claims for the vehicle. He also allegedly Eatia impersonated an SFPD sergeant on the application for insurance.

"The actions of this SFPD member violate the law and regrettably fall far short of our department’s shared values," said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. "As sworn police officers, we have no higher obligation than to earn and maintain public trust, and we are disappointed that this incident detracts from the outstanding work done by our officers and non-sworn members every day."

San Francisco District Attorney's office said Eatia surrendered last Friday and was released after posting $40,000 bail.

"Our office is committed to ensuring that no one is above the law," said District Attorney Chesa Boudin. "Officers who break the law, whether in their official or personal capacities, must be held accountable."

Eatia is scheduled to be arraigned July 25.