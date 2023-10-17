San Francisco DA charges 5 after Walgreens theft

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed felony burglary charges against five suspects in connection with a mass retail-theft at a Walgreens.

Shalia Brown, 24, of San Francisco; Joshua Davis, 34, of Sacramento; Thomas Henry, 20, of Oakland; Ian Spencer, 54, of Menlo Park; and Khali Arsenauspencer, 18, of South San Francisco were charged with second-degree commercial burglary, attempted grand theft and attempted organized retail theft.

Police arrested a sixth person but the district attorney’s office did not say whether charges were filed against that suspect.

The Walgreens on the 900 block of Geneva Avenue was robbed last Wednesday about 6:40 p.m. Police said the suspects wore masks and carried a wagon-style cart.