San Francisco declares public health emergency over monkeypox

San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared monkeypox a local public health emergency.

Breed made the first announcement on Twitter where she stated that the declaration will allow the city "to prepare and dedicate resources to prevent the spread." It goes into effect on August 1.

San Francisco reported its first official monkeypox case on June 3, and the city now has more cases than most states and is an epicenter for the virus, Breed said.

As of Thursday, San Francisco has 281 probable and confirmed monkeypox cases. This makes up 33% of cases statewide.

Breed's post also noted the national monkeypox vaccine shortage, stating that San Francisco has received less than ⅓ of the city's request for 35,000 vaccines. The Department of Public Health is distributing limited vaccines to those most at-risk, however, and raising awareness about the disease.

The city expects to receive 4,220 monkeypox vaccine doses, enabling Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to reopen a vaccination clinic on August 1 that closed July 13 and again this week when supplies ran out.

The mayor detailed further in a Medium post what the local emergency means for San Francisco.

The city's Board of Supervisors must adopt it within a week. The declaration would strengthen San Francisco's response to the rising number of cases.

Breed wrote the legal document will "mobilize city resources, accelerate emergency planning, streamline staffing, coordinate agencies across the city, allow for future reimbursement by the state and federal governments and raise awareness throughout San Francisco about how everyone can stop the spread of monkeypox in our community."

The mayor emphasized that the emergency declaration focuses solely on attaining the resources to respond to the virus. The city is not implementing behavior restrictions, as they did during COVID.

While the disease does not spread as easily as COVID-19, the World Health Organization declared it a Global Health Emergency last Saturday.

Additionally, the mayor emphasized the greater risk that monkeypox poses to the LGBTQ community, as well as how the disease is disproportionately affecting the city's Latino community.