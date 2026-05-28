Former SF dentist charged in alleged ambush killing of tenant in Outer Sunset

The Brief Former San Francisco dentist Philippe Chagniot, 68, has been charged with murder in the May 17 fatal shooting of his tenant, Eric Bigone, in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. Prosecutors allege Chagniot lured Bigone outside by setting fire to his car before fatally shooting him with a silenced firearm. Chagniot, whose California dental license expired in 2024, was arrested Wednesday and faces life in prison if convicted.Meta description:



A former San Francisco dentist and landlord has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting this month in the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood.

Philippe Chagniot, 68, was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder in the May 17 killing of 58-year-old Eric Bigone near 46th Avenue and Ulloa Street, authorities said.

Former dentist charged

What we know:

Chagniot had been licensed to practice dentistry in California since 1985, though his license expired in 2024, according to the California Dental Board website. A dental practice operating under the name "Chagniot Philippe DDS" is listed on Google as permanently closed.

During a Thursday afternoon news conference, San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew confirmed Chagniot was Bigone’s landlord.

Prosecutors allege Chagniot carried out the killing by lying in wait. In addition to a murder charge with special circumstances, he also faces charges of assault with a firearm and possession of a silencer.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday and faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Investigators describe alleged ambush

Dig deeper:

The shooting occurred outside a home owned by one of Chagniot’s relatives, where Chagniot acted as a landlord and Bigone was a tenant, according to the San Francisco Standard.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Chagniot dressed in dark clothing approaching the victim’s residence on the morning of the killing. Authorities allege he then set fire to the top of Bigone’s car, Lew said.

When Bigone came outside to deal with the fire, Chagniot allegedly shot him in the back with an automatic firearm equipped with a silencer. Prosecutors said the suspect then stood over the victim and fired more shots, killing him.

Bigone was found around 5:20 a.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Arrest made on Wednesday

Chagniot was arrested Wednesday at his home, where investigators said they recovered evidence connected to the case.