San Francisco police searching for murder suspect connected to fatal Sunset shooting

The Brief SFPD are searching for whoever gunned down Eric Bigone on Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the city's Sunset District. The city has seen 17 homicides this year, nearly double where the city was at this time last year.



San Francisco police are searching for a murder suspect who shot and killed a man in the city's Sunset District.

What we know:

The shooting happened Sunday morning. SFPD confirmed that officers were summoned to the 2500 block of 46th Avenue near Ulloa in the city's Sunset District following reports of a man who'd been shot.

Police aren't offering many details on this case right now.

There are reports the shooter fired and struck the victim multiple times.

"Officers immediately rendered aid. Medics came to the scene to assist with the victim," said Officer Robert Rueca from the San Francisco Police Department. "Despite the efforts of the first responders, the victim was declared deceased at the scene."

Victim identified

San Francisco's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 58-year-old Eric Paul Bigone.

Investigation continues

SFPD say they have talked with witnesses and accessed video shot around the time of the fatal shooting.

"We are searching for the suspect and are scouring the neighborhood for evidence as well as any eyewitness statements anyone can provide," said Officer Rueca.

The shooting came just hours before the Bay to Breakers race arrived in the neighborhood.

The race started at 8 a.m., hours after the fatal shooting. "At this time, we have no evidence to believe that this is related to anyone who was in the Bay to Breakers or is related to the Bay to Breakers event," said Officer Rueca.

By the numbers:

This was the 17th homicide of the year in San Francisco. Nearly double where the city was this time last year.

The Source The San Francisco Police Department

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