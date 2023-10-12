San Francisco Dior store rammed by car and burglarized

The Dior store in San Francisco's Union Square was hit by thieves early Thursday morning, but three of the suspects weren't able to evade capture for long.

A vehicle smashed into the front of the store, breaching a metal gate and shattering the glass doors shortly before 7 a.m., the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The perpetrators allegedly smashed the store's glass display cases to pilfer the luxury merchandise. Up to 10 people were involved and fled the scene in at least three getaway vehicles, police said.

One of the getaway vehicles crashed near the Bay Bridge, with the occupants attempting to escape on foot. However, police apprehended three of them, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The department said that stolen items were recovered from the suspect vehicle but refrained from confirming whether these items were linked to the Dior robbery.

The suspects involved in the Dior incident also attempted to break into a Fendi store, according to police.

Authorities would not provide an estimate regarding the value of the recovered stolen goods.

Several retail stores in the Bay Area, including San Jose and Berkeley, have been targeted by thieves in recent weeks.

At San Jose's Valley Fair Mall, a Gucci store was looted with five masked suspects making off with $50,000 worth of merchandise.