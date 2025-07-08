San Francisco driver convicted in 2019 high speed crash that killed man leaving dog park
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco jury on Tuesday convicted a 31-year-old man of gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with a 2019 high-speed crash that killed another driver.
Prosecutors said that on Oct. 6, 2019, Valentino Miles was driving a rented Chevrolet Corvette Z06 when he accelerated to at least 140 mph while traveling down Evans Avenue toward Hunters Point Boulevard, where the posted speed limit is 35 mph.
He took a sharp right turn at 90 mph, crossed over the double yellow line, and slammed head-on into another vehicle, killing its driver.
On Tuesday, six years after the fatal crash, Miles was found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter.
"This tragedy was 100% preventable," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.
Assistant District Attorney Angela Roze said the victim had just left a dog park and was on his way to meet family for a Sunday afternoon picnic.
"His life was needlessly taken by Mr. Miles’ egregious and reckless actions - turning Evans Avenue into his own personal racetrack," Roze said.
