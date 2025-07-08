San Francisco driver convicted in 2019 high speed crash that killed man leaving dog park

article

The Brief Valentino Miles, 31, was found guilty on Tuesday of vehicular manslaughter in the 2019 high-speed crash. Miles was driving a Corvette Z06 traveling at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the victim's car. Prosecutors said the victim had just left the dog park and was headed to meet his family when tragedy struck.



A San Francisco jury on Tuesday convicted a 31-year-old man of gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with a 2019 high-speed crash that killed another driver.

Defendant was speeding

What we know:

Prosecutors said that on Oct. 6, 2019, Valentino Miles was driving a rented Chevrolet Corvette Z06 when he accelerated to at least 140 mph while traveling down Evans Avenue toward Hunters Point Boulevard, where the posted speed limit is 35 mph.

He took a sharp right turn at 90 mph, crossed over the double yellow line, and slammed head-on into another vehicle, killing its driver.

On Tuesday, six years after the fatal crash, Miles was found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter.

"This tragedy was 100% preventable," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Assistant District Attorney Angela Roze said the victim had just left a dog park and was on his way to meet family for a Sunday afternoon picnic.

"His life was needlessly taken by Mr. Miles’ egregious and reckless actions - turning Evans Avenue into his own personal racetrack," Roze said.