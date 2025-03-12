The Brief Miles Thomas, 26, is accused of stealing from San Francisco Walgreens and CVS stores on 21 separate occasions, according to the district attorney's office. In one incident, Thomas allegedly pushed a store employee who tried to stop him. Then he returned and shoved another worker who tried to recover the stolen goods, prosecutors said. Authorites said he often targeted the dental hygiene products.



A suspected serial shoplifter has been charged in connection with 21 retail theft incidents at multiple Walgreens and CVS stores in San Francisco, prosecutors said.

‘Habitual thief’

What we know:

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the thefts occurred between May 2024 and March 2025.

"Prolific thieves wreak havoc on our retail businesses and our communities," Jenkins said in a press release. "My office will continue to do everything we can to put a stop to these brazen acts by taking action to ensure that there is accountability, and thieves understand that they will face consequences."

Featured article

Prosecutors allege that Miles Thomas, 26, repeatedly stole from Walgreens locations at 1201 Taraval St. and 1344 Stockton St., as well as a CVS at 701 Portola Ave.

The district attorney’s office said store employees recognized Thomas as a "habitual thief" who was often seen carrying a skateboard and wearing distinctive sunglasses.

Authorities said he often targeted dental hygiene products.

In two separate incidents, Thomas stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise, prosecutors said.

In an August theft at the Walgreens on Stockton Street, he allegedly pushed an employee who tried to stop him. Shortly after, he returned to the same store and allegedly shoved another employee who attempted to recover some of the stolen items.

Thomas was arrested on March 6 after allegedly stealing $133.55 worth of dental hygiene products from the CVS on Portola Avenue.

No bail

What's next:

He was charged with robbery, second-degree commercial burglary, grand theft, and commercial shoplifting, and petty theft with two or more priors.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 21.