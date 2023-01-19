San Francisco estimates $46M in damages from California storms

The winter rainstorms have caused massive damage throughout the state of California, with costly repairs soaring by the day.

In San Francisco, the Office of Emergency Services estimates that the costs so far total $46 million, though that number is likely to change.

The office's initial estimates are that there are $25 million in public and private property damages in San Francisco and $21 million in damages to city-owned property outside the county.

Damages include flooded homes and businesses, landslides and buckled infrastructure.

The office noted that this estimate is not an indication of what the city may ultimately seek in state and federal reimbursement.

The National Weather Service Bay Area has reported that in early January, downtown San Francisco has seen the wettest 10-day period since 1871.

President Biden has declared an emergency for parts of the California coast that were hit hard by the storms, but San Francisco was not included. Biden will tour Santa Cruz County today to see the impact of the floods.