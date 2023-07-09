San Francisco fire, volunteers rescue harbor seal

The San Francisco Fire Department rescued a seal Sunday evening, officials said.

The seal was rescued in the San Francisco Bay by firefighters from Station 35 and volunteers trained in pinniped rescue, the SFFD tweeted. SFFD worked with the Marine Mammal Rescue to save the harbor seal.

The seal is currently recovering at the Marine Mammal Rescue's veterinary facilities and will be released back into the wild when it's healthy, officials said.