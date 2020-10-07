San Francisco firefighter dies in training accident

A San Francisco firefighter died Wednesday morning after falling from an elevated position during a training exercise.

San Francisco Fire Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter confirmed the identity of the firefighter-paramedic as 42-year-old Jason Cortez.

Baxter said around 10 a.m. Cortez was injured around during a drill at the Division of Training at 19th and Folsom Streets. He was transported to San Francisco General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Jason Cortez of Station 3.

"This is a very trying time as Jason was very liked in our department," the fire lieutenant said. Adding, "He's a friend to all. He's an adovocated for public safety."

Cortez began his career as a paramedic at Station 49 in 2007. He later attended the fire academy and graduated as a firefighter-paramedic assigned to Station 3 in San Francisco's Tenderloin.

Firefighters wait outside Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital following a training accident that killed a firefighter.

Cortez was the son of a retired San Francisco firefighter. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Additional details about the accident are currently unknown.

A procession for the fallen firefighter is expected to take place this afternoon from San Francisco General Hospital to the medical examiner's office.