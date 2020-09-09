San Francisco firefighters contain rooftop fire at residential building

article

San Francisco firefighters have contained a rooftop fire at a

multi-unit residential building in the 1400 block of Waller Street in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. and video showed flames coming from the roof of the building.

SF Fire Department said there were no injuries involved in the fire and it was unknown if anyone was displaced. The fire is under investigation.

KTVU contributed to this story.