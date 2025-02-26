San Francisco firefighters give dog oxygen after house fire

article

Firefighters are known for rescuing cats from trees.

But how often do you hear about them resuscitating a dog to life?

That's what San Francisco firefighters did on Tuesday afternoon at a house fire on Shafter Avenue and Ingalls Street in Hunters Point.

Not only did they put out the fire in 20 minutes and save one person from the flames.

But they rescued two dogs, and gave one oxygen right on scene.

Firefighters shared a video of the dogs afterward, both of which looked happy to be alive.

As the website firerescue1.com states, firefighters have always included animals in their rescue efforts because pets and livestock are part of the community they serve.

They cited instances where fire crews have saved deer from sludge pits and horses from swimming pools.