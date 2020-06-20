San Francisco firefighters knock down brush fire on Yerba Buena Island with fire boat

article

San Francisco firefighters, assisted by United States Park Police officers, contained a two-alarm vegetation fire on Yerba Buena Island Saturday afternoon to about two acres, firefighters said.

The fire was first reported about 3:20 p.m. Saturday, and the California Highway Patrol closed the off-ramp from eastbound Interstate Highway 80 on Yerba Buena Island about 10 minutes later.

The fire was contained by about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured, and no structures were damaged. The @SFFFLocal798 San Francisco Fire Department's Fireboat No. 3 was used in fighting the fire.