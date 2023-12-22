San Francisco firehouses vie to be crowned best decorated station

San Francisco firefighters, once again, competed Friday night for the right to be called the best decorated fire station in the city. The competition, which dates back to the 1940's, was only recently brought back into existence by the department.

Judges spent the evening visiting 11 fire stations in this year's pool.

Captain Mike Day of reigning champion Station 39 offered a tour of the over-the-top winter wonderland his team created in the city’s West Portal neighborhood. The firehouse was decked out in everything from a snow machine, to candy canes and a fire station snowman.

"Many hours put in on the decorations and they take this stuff seriously," said Day.

"I’m looking for a little bit of everything which they seem to have. They have snow. They have candy canes. They have a gingerbread house," said a judge.

Across town in Cole Valley, Station 12 treated neighbors to a similarly elaborately decorated firehouse.

"I was just making sure that Santa was able to make it snow," said firefighter Antonio Custodio, who rode the fire pole down after checking out the snow machine on the roof.

Meantime, at Station 18 in the Sunset, the 70’s was alive and well with a disco ball illuminating the firehouse.

"We just try to come up with stuff along the way, and hopefully try and make it better each year," said firefighter Justin Chadwick.

A winner in this year's competition has yet to be announced. The top placing firehouses will be offered the opportunity to donate their prize money to a charity of their choosing.